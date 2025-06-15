114 Muslims among 167 employees dismissed by Shani Shingnapur temple trust; SP MLA decries move

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) The Shani Shingnapur temple trust in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district has dismissed 167 employees, including 114 Muslims, citing violations of discipline and irregularities, officials said on Sunday.

The decision was taken purely on administrative grounds as these staffers were found to be in breach of certain service rules and disciplinary norms, an official from the trust that manages the renowned temple emphasised.

The move comes amid recent agitations by Hindu organisations opposing the presence of Muslim staff within the temple premises. These groups had claimed allowing non-Hindu workers on the sacred platform of Lord Shani was unacceptable.

The Hindu community had warned of a large protest march outside the temple on June 14 if their demands were not met, another official said.

While the temple trust maintained that the dismissals were not driven by religious identity, the inclusion of a large number of Muslim employees among those terminated has drawn attention.

Shani Shingnapur, a temple known for its long-standing traditions and the absence of doors in homes nearby, had recently seen growing polarisation over religious identity in staffing decisions.

Meanwhile, Samajawadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh, slamming the decision, said, "Termination of employment based on religious identity is a clear violation of civil rights. It is an illegal and arbitrary act. Targeting Muslims and Dalits has always been part of the BJP government’s long-standing strategy. Their core agenda is to polarize votes along religious lines and seize power." The 114 Muslim employees terminated by the Trust were not working inside the temple premises but were employed in departments such as waste management, agriculture, and administration, the MLA from Bhiwandi East in Thane district said. PTI ND COR BNM