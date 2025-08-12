1,148 forms in AIIMS, Delhi under process for issue of disability certificates: Nadda to RS

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) One thousand one hundred forty-eight applications are under process in the Paediatrics Department and 755 in the Psychiatry Department of AIIMS, Delhi for the issue of disability certificates and unique disability ID (UDID) cards, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

These total 1,903 applications include those relating to people with intellectual disability.

Responding to a question, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that disability certificates to Persons with Disability (PwD) in the Neurosciences Centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi are issued after clinical assessment by a Medical Disability Board, one each in the Department of Neurology and Neuro Surgery, constituted for the purpose.

He explained that disability certificates to persons with intellectual disability (PwID) are issued by the Department of Paediatrics for applicants up to 18 years of age and by the Department of Psychiatry for applicants above 18 years.

"As on date, for issue of Disability Certificates/Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, 1148 applications are under process in the Department of Paediatrics and 755 applications are under process in the Department of Psychiatry in AIIMS, Delhi including applications relating to PwID," Nadda stated.

According to Rule-18(2) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules 2024, the time-period for issuance of the disability certificate is within three months from the date of receipt of the application.

To make the process of issue of disability certificates simple and hassle-free for the divyangjans, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has notified revised disability assessment guidelines, issued simplified version of applications forms, revamped the UDID portal and laid down standard operating procedures for appeal against the decision of medical authority in case of dissatisfaction.

For public convenience, the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department in AIIMS, Delhi, serves as a single window system for the issuance of disability certificate/UDID card for PwD candidates, Nadda said.

In coordination with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, training programmes for medical professionals on disability assessment guidelines have been conducted at AIIMS, the minister informed. PTI PLB DR KSS KSS