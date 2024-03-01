1,152 recruits join various Odisha govt departments

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) As many as 1,152 new lecturers, officers and other staff joined various departments of the Odisha government on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Of them, 997 are lecturers in non-government-aided colleges, 57 inspectors of cooperative Societies, 31 group-c personnel in the information and Public Relations department at the district level, and 57 are gram panchayat development officers.

While welcoming the recruits, the chief minister suggested that everyone follow the 5T formula of governance in their respective workplaces.

5T is a governance model in Odisha, based on teamwork, transparency, technology and time leading to transformation.

"This initiative has fast-tracked our development projects by bringing transformation in every sector and empowered everyone, including the people at the last mile," he said.

He said the state government has pioneered transformative governance under its 5T initiative.

Patnaik also expected that their talent, commitment, and hard work would bring more efficiency where they would be working. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN