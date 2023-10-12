116 farmers in Kurukshetra fined Rs 3 lakh for stubble burning, says deputy commissioner

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Oct 12 (PTI) The Kurukshetra district administration has fined 116 farmers nearly Rs 3 lakh for allegedly burning crop residue, Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said on Thursday.

Farm fires in Kurukshetra -- considered the rice bowl of Haryana -- are being monitored through satellite imagery. Agriculture department officials are also keeping an eye on the farmers setting crop residue on fire.

Information about burning paddy crop residue has been received from 130 places during the current season, Sharma said.

Of these, the information about fires in 118 places was found to be correct. Action has been taken against 116 farmers who set fire to crop residue and a fine of Rs 2.97 lakh was imposed on them, the official said.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is attributed as one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR in October and November.

Sharma said strict orders have been issued to the agriculture department officials to keep a close watch on farmers who set fire to crop residue and ensure that they are fined.

All officers and employees have been asked to keep a vigil in their respective areas so that no person can set fire to crop residue. If any farmer or person sets fire to crop residue, immediate action should be taken, Sharma said.

With paddy harvesting for the current season at its peak in Haryana, many reports of farm fires have been received from some districts.

Recently, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued a series of directives to prevent stubble burning.

There would be no leniency in dealing with farm fires, Kaushal had emphasised and urged the district authorities to take decisive action, including penalising officers for laxity.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Cabinet approved a policy to manage paddy stubble that aims to harness the crop residue for sustainable energy. The policy aims to eliminate stubble burning by 2027. PTI COR SUN SZM