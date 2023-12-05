1.16 lakh people convicted in Maharashtra in 2022, over two lakh acquitted

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) As many as 1,16,277 persons including 721 women were convicted by the courts in Maharashtra in 2022, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, released the report 'Crime in India 2022' on Monday.

The courts in Mumbai convicted 24,641 persons last year, the highest in the state, followed by those in Nagpur (5,567) and Pune (770).

The convictions were both for the Indian Penal Code (IPC) offences (such as murder, rape and kidnaping) as well as those defined under "special and local laws" like the Dowry Prohibition Act, Arms Act and Information Technology Act, the report said.

At the national level, Tamil Nadu saw the maximum number of convictions at 3,38,804 in 2022.

In Maharashtra, 55,219 accused were discharged by the courts while 2,16,440 people were acquitted during 2022.

Among metropolitan cities in the country, the courts in Kochi convicted the highest 39,563 persons. PTI AVI KRK