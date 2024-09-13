117 roads closed in Himachal as rain continues to lash parts of state

Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) A total of 117 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues to lash several parts of the state, officials said on Friday.

The meteorological office here has warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts until Saturday.

Light rain continued in some parts of the state and Guler recorded the maximum rainfall at 64.2 mm since Thursday evening, followed by Palampur (46.4 mm), Dharamshala (41 mm), Slapper (27.1 mm), Chopal (21.4 mm), Sangla (20.8 mm), Kalpa (20.3 mm) and Naina Devi (18.4 mm).

A maximum of 81 roads are closed in Shimla, 21 in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, three in Kullu and one each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur district, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The number of power and water supply schemes affected by the rain in the state stand at 34 and 11, respectively, the SEOC said.

Since the monsoon onset in Himachal Pradesh on June 27, the state's rainfall deficit till date stands at 20 per cent, with the state receiving 545.2 mm rainfall against an average of 682.4 mm.

According to the officials, 165 people died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till Thursday (September 12), while 30 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,323 crore, they said. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ