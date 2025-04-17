118 tribal families submit memorandum to DC against village head

Jamshedpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Around 118 tribal families under Dumaria block of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district submitted a memorandum to the office of the deputy commissioner here on Thursday alleging that the gram pradhan (village head) was not signing any document related to their social work, an official said.

They alleged in the memorandum that they were barred from taking part in any social function of the community and not allowed to fetch water from the village water body on the instruction of the gram pradhan and his associates.

The deputy commissioner Ananya Mitta said he was not yet aware of the incident. Mittal, however, assured to initiate action after gathering details of the incident soon.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato said he has also written a letter to the deputy commissioner about the problem faced by the 118 tribal families and asked the DC to find an administrative solution to the problem. PTI BS RG