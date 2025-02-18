119 kg of ganja seized in Karnataka's Mangaluru, four arrested

Mangaluru (Karnataka), 18 Feb (PTI) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru have seized 119 kg of ganja and arrested four individuals allegedly involved in smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohiudeen Shabbir (38) from Kasaragod, Mahesh Dwarakanath Pandey (30) from Thane, Ajay Krishnan (30) from Kerala, and Jeevan Singh (35) from Haryana, they said.

The seizure took place during a vehicle check within the Konaje Police Station limits on Monday, where police intercepted a car and a mini truck transporting the substance, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters.

Police said they recovered 34 kg of ganja from the car, while 85 kg was found concealed in 40 packets inside fish trays in the mini truck.

According to the police, the vehicles bore Andhra Pradesh and Kerala registration plates, reportedly to evade detection.

Investigators suspect the contraband originated from the Visakhapatnam region, known for ganja cultivation, and was destined for markets in Karnataka and Kerala.

Among those arrested, Mohiudeen Shabbir has 12 previous cases against him, including charges related to murder, illegal arms possession, cattle theft, and narcotics, a senior police officer said.

Ajay Krishnan has been linked to six cases, while Mahesh Pandey and Jeevan Singh were previously arrested for smuggling 200 kg and 65 kg of ganja, respectively, he added.

Police are conducting further investigations to ascertain the extent of their network and possible links to larger drug syndicates. PTI CORR AMP SSK KH