1.19 lakh youth being trained under skill development scheme: Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said 1,19,700 candidates have joined for training under the Chief Minister Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, started to provide skilled manpower to industries and promote skills among the youth.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, the Governor said that to provide training to youth with the purpose of making them employable, 1,000 Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres have been started in colleges, where 1.50 lakh youth will be trained annually.

The state government has launched the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Start-up Scheme to provide financial aid of up to Rs 25 lakh for women, he said.

In order to provide seamless and air-conditioned passenger transport to the commuters of Mumbai and Pune, the state government has recently opened metro lines from Bandra Kurla Complex to Aarey in Mumbai and from Swargate to District Court in Pune, he said.

The state government, in collaboration with Prasar Bharati, has entered into an agreement to launch five episode series on traditional textiles of Maharashtra on Government of India’s OTT platform, he said. This will help take the state’s traditional textiles and rich heritage to the worldwide audience, he added. PTI VT