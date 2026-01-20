11arrested for communal disturbance following temple desecration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 11 people have been arrested for alleged unlawful assembly and communal disturbance following a temple was desecrated here, police said.

On January 15 night, a person entered the Puranapul Darwaza Mysamma temple here and partially damaged a flexi banner and a Plaster of Paris idol located in the temple veranda. The suspect was arrested within 24 hours, police said.

Following the incident, certain persons who formed an unlawful assembly caused damage at another shrine called, Puranapul Chilla here. Cases were booked with regard to both the incidents.

The Kamatipura police analysed and verified CCTV footage and technical evidence which led to the identification of 11 of the accused persons involved in the incident.

The accused persons were arrested on January 19 and later remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

Efforts were underway to nab the remaining, absconding accused, police said.

Based on the instructions of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, prompt action has been taken to control the situation, a police release said.

Patrolling was intensified and flag marches were conducted in Kamatipura and Bahadurpura areas, besides deploying pickets in the sensitive areas following the incidents, police added.

Police appealed to people belonging to various communities to maintain peace, refrain from spreading rumours and cooperate with the police in preserving communal harmony and public order. PTI SJR SJR ADB