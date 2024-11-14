11th edition of tribal conclave 'Samvaad' to kick off in Jamshedpur on Friday

Jamshedpur, Nov 14 (PTI) A total of 2,500 delegates representing 168 tribes from across the country will gather here on Friday for the five-day tribal conclave, Samvaad 2024.

The annual event, organised by the Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), will kick off with a tribute to the legendary tribal icon, Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The opening ceremony will feature a symbolic tribute, marked by the beats of 351 nagadas (drums), representing 32 tribal groups.

TSF CEO Sourav Roy shared the details of the upcoming event during a press conference, emphasising its importance in fostering understanding and appreciation of tribal culture.

"Samvaad serves as a platform for tribal communities to come together, share their traditions, and connect with people from across the country," Roy said.

"This year, we’ve introduced several exciting features, including performances by first-time participants," Roy said.

In the evening sessions, tribes such as the Neigi, Hajong, Kokani, and Paraja will showcase their cultural performances for the first time.

A key highlight of the conclave will be the exhibition of handmade products, from home décor to traditional apparel, reflecting the vibrant diversity of India’s tribal heritage.

Among the stalls, 31 will be dedicated to tribal healers, who will offer demonstrations and share their knowledge on the medicinal use of plants and other traditional healing practices.

Another significant cultural event at Samvaad 2024 will be the launch of the second album by Rhythms of the Earth, a collective of 75 tribal musicians. The album will be released in collaboration with Da Shugs, a Ladakh-based band, further bridging the gap between tribal musical traditions across India. PTI BS MNB