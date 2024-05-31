11th JLF London to begin from June 7 at British Library

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The 11th edition of JLF London will be hosted in the British capital from June 7 with the participation of authors like Paul Lynch, Elif Shafak, Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The latest edition of JLF London at the British Library, organised by Teamwork Arts, will feature sessions spanning literature, history, science, and culture, featuring globally known authors, historians, scientists, and artists who will engage in rich dialogues to address contemporary issues and explore diverse perspectives.

The three-day festival will open with a session titled 'Lost and Found in Adaptation', featuring filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, writer and former diplomat Vikas Swarup, and British television screenwriter Sarah Phelps.

"JLF London at the British Library will bring books and ideas, poetry and music alive for readers and book lovers. We come together with our shared narratives and celebrate the human spirit. We try to understand our changing world. We share the gift of laughter. We are each other’s stories," festival co-director and writer Namita Gokhale said in a statement.

Festival co-director and historian William Dalrymple will celebrate the gifted artists commissioned by the East India Company in the late 18th century in a session titled ‘Forgotten Masters: Indian Painting for the East India Company’.

These paintings, that capture the beauty of the India’s natural world and the social realities of the time, showcase the unique styles and agency of Indian artists from the 1770s to 1857.

At another session, Indian comedian and screenwriter Anuvab Pal will explore the British sense of humour, examining what makes the British smile and laugh, and through a comedic lens, interrogate the cultural nuances that define British identity.

The festival will also feature author and science journalist Roger Highfield and physicist Martin Rees discuss the former's recent book, "Stephen Hawking Genius at Work", offering a behind-the-scenes look at the life and work of one of the greatest minds in modern science.

Turkish-British novelist and essayist Elif Shafak will speak about her upcoming book, "There are Rivers in the Sky", an evocative narrative of one lost poem, two great rivers, and three remarkable lives - all connected by a single drop of water.

Booker Prize winning author Paul Lynch will discuss his novel "Prophet Song", set in a dystopian Ireland, while exploring the nuances of his writing and the story of a mother's fight to keep her family together.

The British Council India will support Sahitya Akademi Award winner writer Anuradha Sarma Pujari at JLF London as part of its "ongoing commitment to taking underrepresented Indian voices and stories to new audiences in the UK".

Speaking at the festival's Delhi preview, British Council India director Alison Barrett said that its collaboration with JLF reflects the organisation's intention to help strengthen networks between Indian and UK publishers and provide opportunities for authors to collaborate and share experiences.

"As a Sahitya Akademi Award winner and a prolific author known for her novels, essays, and short stories, Anuradha is a strong advocate for women's narratives. Her session, with acclaimed author Namita Gokhale, promises a compelling discussion on societal constraints on female identity and the transformative power of writing," Barrett said.

Pujari and Gokhale will talk about the invisible inhibitions and taboos on women’s social, sexual, and professional identities and how that has impacted their own breakthrough novels and writing trajectories.

The festival will come to an end on June 9.