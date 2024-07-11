11th session of 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly concludes

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 (PTI) The 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly which began on June 10 concluded here on Thursday.

Speaker A N Shamseer announced the culmination of the 19-day long session after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tabled a resolution in the assembly in this regard.

The assembly, which was initially scheduled to hold sittings on 28 days, cut it short to 19 based on the recommendation of the advisory committee, Shamseer said while announcing the culmination of the session.

During this period, the house passed the Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Kerala Tax Collection (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, he said.

The speaker also thanked the Congress-led UDF opposition for agreeing with the Chair's suggestion to waive raising of adjournment notices on Fridays, except in cases of emergency, so that there is more time to transact the non-official business of the house.

During the session, the assembly unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name to 'Keralam', Shamseer said.

Besides that, the house discussed and condemned the irregularities in the NEET exam and unanimously passed a resolution asking the Centre to take immediate and credible steps to alleviate the anxiety of affected students and their parents, he said. PTI HMP HMP ANE