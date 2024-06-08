11th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly to commence from June 10

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 8 (PTI) The 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on June 10 and conclude on July 25, Speaker A N Shamseer said here on Saturday.

The Speaker said the 28-day long session was being convened to discuss in detail and pass the budget requests for the financial year 2024-25.

"The respective subject committees have completed the scrutiny of the financial requests in this year's budget which was presented in the House on February 5, 2024," Shamseer said in a statement issued by his office.

Of the 28 days of the session, 13 days -- from June 11 to July 8 -- have been reserved for discussing and passing the money requests, five days have been allocated for non-official business and eight for government business, he said.

Kerala Appropriation bills relating to the budget for 2024-25 and the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year will be passed in this session, the Speaker said.

On the first day of the session, the House proceedings will be briefly adjourned after the morning question and answer session for taking a group photo of the members of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly at the Members' Lounge, he further said.

"Subsequently, the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be introduced and sent for consideration of the respective subject committees," the Speaker said.

During the session, the fourth Lok Kerala Sabha will be held on June 13, 14 and 15 at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge inside the assembly complex, Shamseer said. PTI HMP HMP SS