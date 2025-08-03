12 arrested for gambling in Dehradun casino

Dehradun, Aug 3 (PTI) Dehradun Police and Uttarakhand STF in a joint operation busted an illegal casino running in a house in Dehradun, and arrested 12 alleged gamblers.

Police said that three gamblers from Delhi and one from Nepal were also among those arrested in the operation conducted on the night of Saturday-Sunday.

When the police raided the house, 12 people present in a room were allegedly gambling in the casino. All of them were arrested from the spot under the Gambling Act, police said.

Police said that the owner of the house, Shashank Gupta (38) from Gurugram, was also allegedly present at the spot. About 1900 casino coins, Rs 89000 cash, 12 mobile phones and a vehicle have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, ading that information about their bank accounts is being collected.

Besides Gupta, the other arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil Jatav, a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi; Gaurav Maggo, resident of Kirti Nagar, Delhi; Himanshu Arora, resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi; Umesh Rawat (42), resident of Prem Nagar, Dehradun city; Chandrashekhar (32), resident of Vikas Nagar, Dehradun district; Jatin Rana, Manohar Singh Chauhan and Charan Singh Chauhan, all residents of Tyuni, Dehradun district; Vinod, resident of Purola, Uttarkashi; Jeevan Sharma, resident of Gandhi Road, Dehradun city and Keshav alias Bablu Singh Dhami, resident of Nepal.