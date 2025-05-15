12 arrested for operating 'cybercrime ring', cheating people with jobs

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested for operating a 'cybercrime ring' through which they cheated people by luring them with work-from-home opportunities, police said on Thursday.

The accused are part of the gang that hailed from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a homemaker at the Adugodi police station in January, alleging that she was cheated of Rs five lakh on the pretext of a work from home opportunity, police said.

According to the police, in her complaint, the victim alleged that she was lured with a work-from-home opportunity and was asked to transfer money to "fix her low credit score" so she could be paid for the job. Trusting them, she transferred the demanded amount in multiple transactions.

During the investigation, police issued a notice to the bank account holder where the money was transferred and it led to 27-year-old Sonu from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, a senior police officer said.

Following the probe, Sonu and Harshavardhan Ojha, 25, from Uttar Pradesh, identified as the two key suspects in the case, were arrested, he said.

When Sonu was interrogated, he revealed that he had opened multiple bank accounts through labour contract workers and sent the passbooks, ATM cards, and SIM cards to associates in Uttar Pradesh, for which he received Rs 1,500 as commission for each bank account, he added.

During further investigation, it was revealed that these commissions varied with accounts from nationalised banks fetching between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000, police said.

Subsequently, their 10 associates who were part of the gang, who mainly hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were also nabbed in connection with the case, they said.

Police have recovered 400 SIM cards, 140 ATM cards, 17 cheque books, 27 mobile phones, 22 bank passbooks, an income and expenses ledger, and Rs 15,000 in cash. PTI AMP KH