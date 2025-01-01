12 arrested in Aizawl for celebrating New Year with firecrackers

Aizawl, Jan 1 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested in Aizawl for celebrating New Year with firecrackers, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 13 cases were registered in various police stations in the state capital in connection with the use of fireworks, they said.

The state government banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to ensure a pollution-free celebration.

Detailed reports about the violation from other towns and villages are yet to be received, a senior officer said.

Despite the ban and repeated appeals by community leaders, fireworks were used in Aizawl when New Year set in on Tuesday night.

However, the bursting of firecrackers in the state capital was almost negligible as compared to the previous year, the officer said.

Meanwhile, New Year was celebrated across Mizoram with enthusiasm and festive fervour.

The usual worship service, prayers and congregational singing were held in churches across the state as part of the celebrations.

Most churches, including the Presbyterian Church of India and Baptist Church of Mizoram, will hold community feasts to mark the closure of the New Year celebration on Thursday.

All churches in the state held midnight services to welcome the new year. PTI CORR SOM