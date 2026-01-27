12 arrested in murder of history-sheeter in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Twelve men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter that took place earlier this month in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Shabbir alias Syed Shabbir (30) from Koramangala police station limits was brutally murdered on January 12 near Mangammanapalya Main Road, close to a petrol bunk under the Bandepalya police station jurisdiction, they said.

According to police, Shabbir was travelling in an autorickshaw with his associates when the accused men waylaid him, threw chilli powder into his eyes, and attacked him with deadly weapons, killing him on the spot.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Shabbir, son of a retired KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) officer, allegedly controlled local settlements and extortion activities, triggering resentment among rivals and petty criminals who were allegedly threatened and assaulted for encroaching on his turf.

He said that investigation has revealed that the murder was a premeditated act of retaliation by the accused gang.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, police said.

Following investigation, all the accused were traced, arrested and sent to judicial custody, said Narayana M, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City).

Police said weapons and vehicles used in the crime have been seized, and further investigation is under way. PTI AMP KH