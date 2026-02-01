12 arrested with drugs, illicit foreign liquor in Jharkhand

Ranchi/Hazaribag, Feb 1 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested during separate operations in Ranchi and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand, with police seizing drugs worth over Rs 30 lakh, illicit foreign liquor, arms and cash, officials said on Sunday.

In Ranchi, five people were apprehended with 4 gram of brown sugar following a tip-off. Police also seized a country-made pistol, three cartridges, Rs 40,000 in cash and four mobile phones from their possession on Saturday, they said.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said the arrests were made from a house near a hospital on Ratu Road. Two of the accused have prior criminal records.

In Hazaribag district, seven people were arrested in separate cases. Six of them were held with 166.5 gram of brown sugar and over Rs 3 lakh in cash.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said the accused were apprehended following information that a drug transaction was to take place near the Nagwa airstrip under Korrah police station limits. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth over Rs 30 lakh.

In another case, police arrested a pickup van driver and seized 60 boxes of illicit foreign liquor from the Bodha Jungle area.

The consignment was being transported to Bihar, the SP said. PTI RPS CORR RPS RBT