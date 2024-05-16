12 Bihar Police personnel injured as bus overturns

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), May 16 (PTI) Twelve Bihar Police personnel, including women, were injured after a bus ferrying them overturned in Muzaffarpur district, an officer said.

The accident took place in Sujawalpur in Sakra police station area on Wednesday evening when the police personnel were returning from poll duty, he said.

The injured have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur and their condition is stated to be stable.

"The accident occurred when a bus carrying 50 personnel, who were returning to Muzaffarpur after completion of election duty in Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, overturned when the driver lost control over the vehicle," Sakra police station in-charge Raju Kumar Pal told reporters on Thursday.

The driver of the private bus fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he said.

This is the second such accident to have occurred in the area in the last 24 hours.

More than 30 personnel of Assam Police, who were deployed for election duty in Bihar, were injured after their bus collided head-on with a truck in Sakra police station area on Wednesday.

The Assam Police personnel were on their way to Saran, where voting will be held on Monday, after completing their duty at Samastipur Lok Sabha seat. The truck driver was also severely injured in the accident. PTI COR PKD ACD