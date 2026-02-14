12 booked as two groups file cross-complaints after fights in Nanded district

Nanded, Feb 14 (PTI) Cases have been registered against 12 persons after two groups lodged cross-complaints following fights between them in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, police said on Saturday.

The groups allegedly targeted each other in the Narsi area of Naigaon tehsil, they said.

On the morning of February 11, one Ravindra Shivaji Bhilwande was allegedly assaulted outside a grocery shop over a trivial matter. Following his complaint, a case was registered against six persons, said an official from Ramtirth police station.

The next morning, Bhilwande and a few others attacked the first group. Acting on a complaint, police registered a case against Bhilwande and five others, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR