12 booked for assaulting BDO's wife in Latur

Latur, Sep 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against 12 persons, including the owner of a house, for allegedly assaulting and molesting the wife of a block development officer (BDO) staying as tenant in the property Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

Since June 2022, the BDO and his family were staying in the rented house at Chhatrapati Chowk on Ausa Road here owned by one of the accused The owner demanded a rent hike, but when the family refused, he threatened to evict them, as per an FIR registered on Wednesday at Vivekanand Chowk police station here.

On August 26, the accused along with his advocate visited the house and asked the BDO to vacate the premises or face consequences.

When the BDO's mother tried to convince the accused, he allegedly insulted her, the FIR said.

As the BDO's wife intervened, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder and pushed her back. Nine other persons also joined the accused and threatened her husband, according to the FIR.

On Tuesday, a group of persons forcibly removed the family's belongings out of the house, the police said.

Following a complaint by the BDO's wife, a case was registered against two identified and eight unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. PTI COR GK