12 booked for forcing Thane teen into marriage

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked 12 persons, seven of them identified, for allegedly kidnapping a teenager and forcing her into marriage, an official said on Friday.

The 18-year-old complainant told the police that she was first taken to Navsari in Gujarat under the pretext of a temple visit and then to a relative’s place in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The teenager told the Kalwa police that her relatives forcibly got her married to one of the accused persons.

A case has been registered against 12 persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. Seven of them have been identified so far, the official said. PTI COR NR