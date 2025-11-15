12 booked for illegally selling govt land earmarked for cemetery in Bhiwandi

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against 12 persons for allegedly selling and purchasing government land earmarked for a cemetery in Maharashtra's Thane district 49 years ago, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by a revenue official following an investigation into the fraud that took place in April 1976, an official said.

A senior officer from the Shanti Nagar police station said, "The accused allegedly connived to sell and purchase a piece of government land in the Gouripada area of Bhiwandi, despite knowing that it was earmarked for a cemetery. They also carried out registrations in government offices, thereby cheating the government." A detailed probe is underway, and no arrests have been made so far, he added. PTI COR ARU