12 cases lodged over vandalism of AC coaches in Bihar in Feb: Centre

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Twelve cases were registered in February for vandalising AC coaches of trains in Bihar, costing Indian Railways Rs 1,49,817, the government informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

The information was shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a query raised by Congress MP MK Raghavan.

"During February 2025, 12 cases have been registered in the incidents of vandalism against AC coaches of trains in Bihar, in which Indian Railways has suffered loss of Rs. 1,49,817/," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Responding to questions regarding the registration of FIRs by the Railway Protection Force, Vaishnaw said 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintenance of law and order on Railways through their law enforcement agencies such as Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police.

"Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security to railway property, passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith," he added. PTI JP JP VN VN