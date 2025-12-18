12 cases registered against those raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in K'taka in 3 yrs: Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said 12 cases have been registered against those raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in the state in the last three years.

He was replying to a question by MLA C T Ravi in the Legislative Council.

"In 6 cases, suo-moto cases have been registered, and in six cases, they have been booked based on a complaint. Out of 12 cases registered, chargesheet have been filed to court in five. B reports have been filed in two cases. In three cases, investigations are still on. In one case, a C report has been filed, and a report is pending from Forensic Science Lab in one case," Parameshwara said.

B report means closure report. C report (investigation found the complaint to be neither true nor false, often due to insufficient evidence, mistake of fact).

Responding to another question by MLC Jagdev Guttedar, the home minister said the finance department has approved the filling of 3,600 vacant posts in the State Police Department and the process of issuing the notification is underway.

He said, since the notification was issued before the internal reservation (among SCs) process, the filling up of 947 PSI posts has already been completed, and the candidates are under training.

Since the process of internal reservation is now almost complete, the recruitment process in the department will be accelerated, he said, adding that to manage the current situation, 167 Home Guard personnel have been recruited. PTI KSU KH