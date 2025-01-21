12 children missing from Rohini in last 2 weeks rescued by police

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Twelve minors who had gone missing or were kidnapped over the past two weeks in Delhi's Rohini area have been rescued and reunited with their families, an official said on Tuesday.

The 12 children are aged between 12 and 17 years, the official said.

After receiving complaints from the families of the missing children, multiple police teams were formed to launch an extensive search operation. Hundreds of CCTV cameras were reviewed to trace the children's movements and their photographs were circulated at auto-rickshaw and bus stands to gather leads, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

The search efforts also included door-to-door inquiries and coordination with local informers. In cases with limited information, nearby hospitals and police stations were alerted to assist in locating the children, he said. PTI BM BM KSS KSS