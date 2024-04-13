12 companies of Himachal Police deployed in other states for poll duty

Shimla, April 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh police have deployed 12 companies in other states for duties related to Lok Sabha Elections-2024 , as per the orders of the Election Commission of India, according to an official statement.

Eight companies led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Chaudhary have been deployed in Rajasthan and four companies led by SP Khushal Chand Sharma in Uttarakhand, the statement issued here on Saturday said.

After the first phase of polling in Rajasthan on April 19, the eight companies from there will be sent for deployment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

Similarly, after the elections in Uttarakhand on April 20, the four companies of Himachal Pradesh police deployed there will be sent to Bihar.

The deployed personnel have undergone rigorous training to handle various election-related duties, including maintaining security at polling stations, ensuring the safety of voters and election officials, and managing any potential disturbances or conflicts, the police statement said. PTI BPL RPA