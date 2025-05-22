12 criminals arrested, six pistols seized during special drive in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), May 22 (PTI) Odisha Police on Thursday arrested 12 history-sheeters and persons with criminal antecedents and seized six country-made pistols during an ongoing special drive against the anti-socials.

"Police in four police stations within Berhampur police district have arrested 12 anti-social elements and seized firearms," IGP southern range Niti Sekhar said.

The drive was conducted under the direct supervision of Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

The IGP warned of strict action against the persons involved in anti-social activities.

During the special drive, Bada Bazar police arrested four persons and seized two pistols and four rounds of live ammunition, while Berhampur Sadar police apprehended four persons and seized a pistol and three rounds of ammunition, the Berhampur SP said.

In Nimakhandi police station area, police arrested three persons and seized a pistol along with four rounds of ammunition while Digapahandi police arrested a person and seized a pistol with one round of ammunition, he said.

Saravana said most of the arrested persons have been identified as history-sheeters.

In the last 15 days, police has arrested 49 people and seized 31 pistols and over 100 live rounds of ammunition in Ganjam district.