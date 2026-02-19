12 crore trees to be planted in Palghar district, says minister Naik

Palghar, Feb 19 (PTI) As many as 12 crore trees will be planted in Palghar district, Maharashtra Forest Minister and district guardian minister Ganesh Naik announced on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Global Konkan Festival and Palghar Mini Saras Exhibition at Shirgaon.

Besides large-scale plantation, the government is turning to high-tech solutions to protect and increase the green cover in the state, he said.

The BJP leader also said that mega-projects like the Vadhavan Port, Bullet Train, and Samruddhi Highway would transform the district into an infrastructure hub. PTI COR KRK