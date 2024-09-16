12-day art exhibition of Bangladesh and Indian artists in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) A 12-day exhibition titled ‘Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders,’ featuring artists from India and Bangladesh, was inaugurated here by Ruhul Amin, the Bangladesh Assistant Commissioner in Guwahati.

Inaugurating the exhibition here on Sunday evening, Amin highlighted the shared heritage and cultural experiences between the two nations, noting how art serves as a binding force. He expressed hope that this collaboration would further strengthen cultural ties and future creative endeavours.

The exhibition, held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Art Gallery, showcases works by 49 artists from both countries. It is supported by Dhaka's Galleri Kaya and India's art magazine Art and Deal.

Professor Meghali Goswami from Visva Bharati University Kala Bhawan, who curated the exhibition, described it as both an intellectual and aesthetic platform celebrating the rich cultural expressions emerging from these historically and geographically linked regions.

''The exhibition highlights the shared heritage and unique contributions of each participating artist and how two cultures, though distinct, have been shaped and enriched through centuries of interaction and shared experiences'', she said.

Goutam Chakraborty, Director of Galleri Kaya, noted that the exhibition underscores the common elements shared by Bangladesh and India, such as linguistics, visual imagery, flora and fauna, musical traditions, and environmental challenges.

The exhibition is a testament to the power of art to bridge geographical, cultural and temporal divides and highlights the cultural dynamics in art between these two countries, Art and Deal's editor Siddhartha Tagore said.

''The exhibition will inspire not only a deeper appreciation for the rich heritage of Bangladesh and India but also a renewed commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and collaboration'', he added.

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of artworks from both historical and contemporary perspectives, illustrating how artistic practices from these two vibrant cultures have influenced each other, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra's secretary Sudarshan Thakur said.

''By featuring works from both established and emerging artists, the exhibition underscores the philosophy of unity through diversity and seeks to create a space where dialogue, collaboration, and mutual appreciation can flourish'', Thakur added.

The exhibition will conclude on September 26. PTI DG DG MNB