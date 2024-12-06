12 dead in separate road accidents in UP's Pilibhit, Chitrakoot

Pilibhit/Chitrakooot, Dec 6 (PTI) Twelve people were killed and around a dozen injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts on Friday, police said.

In Pilibhit, six people were killed in the accident which happened on the Pilibhit-Tanakpur road in Neora police station area, they said.

A car carrying 11 people tried to overtake another vehicle when it lost control, crashed into a tree and then fell into a ditch, they added.

Rescue operations lasted over an hour and a half, involving the use of a bulldozer to remove a fallen tree that had trapped the car following which passengers were extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital, said Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Avinash Kumar Pandey told PTI Videos.

The deceased were identified as Munni (65), Manzoor Ahmed (60), Bahiuddin (55), Sharif Ahmed (60), Sahe Alam (35), and Rakim (11), the SP said. Three of the injured were referred to a more advanced medical centre, while two were discharged after receiving initial treatment, he added.

Neora SHO, Roopa Bisht said the victims, residents of Jamour village in Uttarakhand's Khatima district, were returning from a post-wedding ritual in Pilibhit’s Chandoi village, where Anwar and Husna Bibi had tied the knot.

In the second accident, six people were killed in Chitrakoot after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in the Raipura Police Station area, police said.

"The incident happened around 5.30 am in the Raipura Police Station area. The Bolero was coming from Prayagraj while the truck from Raipura," Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.

"The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and will be referred to the district hospital for further care," the SP added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also directed district officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper assistance to those affected.

Further legal proceedings are underway in both cases, according to the police. PTI KIS COR ARD ARD