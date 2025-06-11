12 dead, over two dozen injured in separate road accidents across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) At least 12 people were killed and over two dozen were injured in three separate road accidents in Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

In Jaipur, five people, including a newly-wed bride, were killed while eight others suffered injuries after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred near Bhatkabas village on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway under Raisar police limits. The victims were travelling from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh to Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district when the accident occurred.

"The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. Several passengers were trapped and could only be extricated after intense rescue efforts," a police official said.

The deceased include Bharati (18), the bride; Jeetu (33) Subhash (28), Ravi Kumar (17) and another person whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The groom, Vikram Meena (25), is among those seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

In Jaisalmer, three people including the groom and a nine-month-old child were killed and four others were injured when an unidentified vehicle collided with their car near Basanpir village on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Head Constable Jaswant Singh of Sadar police station, the victims were returning from a wedding in Pokaran when the accident occurred around midnight.

The deceased were identified as Lila Ram (45), the groom; Mooli Devi (35), his sister; and Hitesh (9 months). The injured were referred to Jodhpur for treatment. Police said it was the second marriage for both the bride and groom and seven family members were travelling together in the car.

In the third incident, four people were killed and 13 others injured in a collision between two passenger vehicles that lost control after hitting a stray bull on a state highway near Charli village in Jalore district late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Ahore police station. "A jeep coming from Takhatgarh and a Toofan vehicle from Ahore collided head-on after hitting a bull around midnight," said SHO Karan Singh.

There were 19 people in both vehicles combined. Among them, Puran Singh, Jagdish Singh, and Rakhma Devi died on the spot, while Sharda died during treatment. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Ahore and Sumerpur, police added.

Further investigations are underway in all three incidents, police said.