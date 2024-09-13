12 deaths, hopes dashed: Hemant Soren’s failure in Jharkhand's recruitment drive

New Delhi: The recently held Jharkhand Excise Constable Competition Exam, where 12 candidates lost their lives during physical tests, has spotlighted significant failures in the management and administration of Hemant Soren’s JMM-Congress-led alliance.

What was supposed to be an opportunity for unemployed youths to grab and secure job opportunities, has turned into a disaster, exposing deep governance flaws and mismanagement at the highest levels. The incident has sparked strong opposition criticism, particularly from the BJP, which blames the JMM-led government for endangering lives. With upcoming elections, discontent among the youth is rising due to Soren’s failure to deliver on his employment promises.

A tragic incident and its fallout

The recruitment drive which began on August 22, 2024, claimed life of 12 candidates due to the intense and demanding physical tests. These deaths occurred across several districts: four in Palamu, two in Giridih and Hazaribagh, and one each in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, and Sahibganj. Additionally, more than 100 candidates fainted and were hospitalized, reflecting the state’s inadequate safety preparations for the event.

“The tragic loss of lives of young candidates has triggered widespread anger and outrage, with questions being raised about the Soren administration’s competence in handling such a critical process. The failure to ensure even basic safety for candidates has shattered the dreams of many job-seekers and damaged the government’s image,” said a political analyst.

Another political commentator added, “The response from the Soren government has been deeply insufficient. Instead of addressing the immediate health dangers, the administration has focused on maintaining procedural norms. Their so-called safety measures—such as holding tests in the early morning to avoid heat and providing medical aid at centres—have proven woefully inadequate.”

Political backlash and impact on upcoming assembly elections

This tragedy has caused a political uproar, with the BJP being particularly vocal about it. BJP has accused the JMM government of "pushing job seekers to death," demanding compensation and government jobs for the victims' families. The recruitment process has been labelled a 'race of death,' highlighting the administration’s mismanagement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-incharge of the Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election, announced that the BJP will seek a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe into the deaths. Sarma demanded Rs 50 lakh and a job for each of the families of the deceased, warning that if the government fails, the BJP will fulfil the promise as and when it comes to power in Jharkhand.

An observer, closely linked to JMM on condition of anonymity said, “With elections approaching, many young people are voicing their frustration with Soren over unfulfilled employment promises. The tragic deaths during the recruitment process reveal systemic failures in the government’s handling of such critical initiatives. The administration’s inability to safeguard candidates’ well-being shows a lack of preparedness and concern for human life.”

The government’s response has been more reactive than proactive, pointing to a lack of real commitment to candidate safety. The loss of lives during this recruitment drive serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of negligence and the urgent need for reforms. As the BJP pointed out, the government's failure is not just poor governance, but a betrayal of the trust of Jharkhand's people.