12 first-timers, two turncoats among TDP's 16 new Lok Sabha MPs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 8 (PTI) The 16 new TDP members of the 18th Lok Sabha include 12 newcomers, two YSRCP turncoats and two experienced MPs, who catapulted the regional party to national prominence and 'kingmaker' status.

Amalapuram (SC) Lok Sabha election winner G M Harish is the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi, who died in a chopper crash in 2002.

Harish, a first-time MP had contested the 2019 elections but lost to YSRCP's Chinta Anuradha. In 2024, he trounced YSR Congress' R Varaprasada Rao by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

Ambica G Lakshminaryana Valmiki won the Anantapur Lok Sabha seat, defeating YSRCP's M Sankar Narayana by a margin of 1.8 lakh votes.

The first-time MP is a businessman and holds a B.Sc degree.

T Krishna Prasad, a former IPS officer, bagged the Bapatla (SC) seat. He trumped YSRCP's Nandigam Suresh Babu by a margin of over two lakh votes to emerge a first-time MP. Prasad was a former BJP leader.

First-time MP D Prasada Rao won the Chittoor (SC) Lok Sabha seat. He is a former IRS officer-turned-real estate businessman.

Eluru Lok Sabha segment winner, P Mahesh Yadav, is a 36-year-old first-time Parliamentarian. He is the son of former TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav and son-in-law of senior TDP leader Y Ramakrishnudu.

P Chandrasekhar, who won from Guntur, is one of the richest candidates to contest the elections in the country, with family assets of over Rs 5,000 crore.

A doctor-turned-entrepreneur and a politician now, Chandrasekhar secured an impressive 27th rank in the EAMCET examination. He defeated YSRCP's K Venkata Rosaiah by a margin of 3.4 lakh votes.

B K Parthasarathi defeated YSRCP's J Shanta to bag the Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 1.3 lakh votes. Parthasarathi is a veteran TDP leader. He was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier from the same segment in 1999.

B Nagaraju Panchalingala beat YSRCP candidate BY Ramaiah in Kurnool by a margin of 1.1 lakh votes.

The first-time winner was a former BJP leader who had also worked as a lecturer.

TDP's lone woman MP B Shabari defeated P Brahmananda Reddy from YSRCP with a margin of 1.1 lakh votes to win the Nandyala Lok Sabha seat. A former BJP leader, first-time MP and a medical doctor, 40-year-old Shabari comes from a family of politicians.

L Sri Krishna Devarayalu left the YSRCP in January to join TDP and emerge victorious from Narasaraopeta constituency. He won the 2019 election as a YSRCP candidate from the same constituency but quit the party as Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to shift him to a different seat.

TDP's Nellore Lok Sabha winner V Prabhakar Reddy was a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, who quit the party to join TDP along with his wife V Prasanthi Reddy in the run-up to polls.

Prabhakar Reddy was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018. He defeated senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy by a majority of 2.45 lakh votes to emerge a first-time Lok Sabha MP.

M Srinivasulu Reddy, who quit YSRCP citing 'self-respect' issues to join TDP defeated C Bhaskar Reddy in Ongole. He is the father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019.

The 37-year-old K Ram Mohan Naidu is already a three-time MP from the Telugu Desam Party. He is the son of late TDP leader K Yerran Naidu, who died in an accident more than a decade ago.

Ram Mohan Naidu first entered the Parliament in 2014 from Srikakulam and won from the seat for a third straight time.

K Sivanath from TDP defeated his older brother K Srinivas from YSRCP to win the Vijayawada seat by over 2.82 lakh votes.

Sivanath was nominated by the TDP to contest the Vijayawada seat ahead of his brother, which forced the latter to quit TDP and join YSRCP.

Sivanath is a first-time MP.

First-time Lok Sabha MP and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's close relative M Sribharat won the Visakhapatnam seat, scoring over B Jhansi Lakshmi by a margin of over five lakh votes.

Owner of Gitam group of educational institutions, Sribharat secured 9,07,467 votes. He is the son-in-law of noted Telugu actor N Balakrishna, who himself got elected as Hindupur MLA.

K Appala Naidu, a former journalist won the Vizianagaram seat by a margin of 2.49 lakh votes, to emerge as a first-time MP. PTI STH GDK SS