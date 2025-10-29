12-foot-long python rescued from Waste to Wonder Park in south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A 12-foot-long python was rescued from the Waste to Wonder Park in south Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on Wednesday, officials said. According to the South Forest Division, a call was received around 12.30 pm about a python.
The reptile was first spotted by civic staff, which called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a team of which captured it and handed it over to the Forest Department.
"Our team is at the site and the python has been brought to our treatment centre for examination," the forest official said.
The snake would be released into the wild either later in the evening or by Thursday morning, depending on its health, another official said.
The Waste to Wonder Park, which features replicas of world monuments made from scrap material, is a popular tourist attraction near the city's famous Children's Park.