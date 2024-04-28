12 hospitalised after eating non-veg food item in Mumbai; 9 discharged

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) At least 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in the last two days after they ate a non-vegetarian street food item in Goregaon area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Sunday.

He said nine of the 12 people have been discharged from the hospital while three others are recuperating.

The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) on Friday after eating chicken shawarma, he said.

"Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday. They were admitted to a hospital. While nine people were discharged, three others are undergoing treatment," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said without elaborating on whether the food was consumed by the 12 people at a hotel or shop. PTI ZA NSK