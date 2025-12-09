12-hour Arunachal's Capital Complex bandh disrupts normal life

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Arunachal Pradesh's Capital Complex on Tuesday following a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by three organisations to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

A senior police officer said markets, banks, educational institutions, business establishments and private offices remained shut in the Capital Complex, while vehicles stayed off the roads.

The bandh, in the Capital Complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, passed of peacefully without any incidents.

At least 16 people -- four in Itanagar and 12 in Naharlagun -- were detained for trying to enforce the bandh, the officer said.

All commercial, private and public transport remained off the road, while government vehicles on duty were seen plying on the capital roads.

The shutdown which began at 5 AM, was called by the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO), demanding demolition of "illegally constructed" mosques and panjra-namas (makeshift prayer structures) in the Capital Region.

The groups also sought identification and deportation of people they allege to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, and a ban on weekly markets in the state capital.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said adequate security arrangements had been put in place to prevent any law-and-order problem.

He warned of strict action against people circulating "objectionable" voice messages, urging people not to take the law into their own hands.

"They are going to face serious consequences. We will take legal action against those circulating these objectionable voice messages," he said.

On the Inner Line Permit (ILP) mechanism, Apa said earlier loopholes had enabled some people to operate illegally in the state, but arrests have since been made.

He said the new ILP 3.0 system would "plug all loopholes" and significantly strengthen monitoring.

Given Arunachal's porous borders, he said spot verification and regular checks would continue alongside intensified internal checking.

Sharing enforcement data, the IGP said police had detected 8,936 people who entered the state without ILP or valid documents over the years, out of which 7,351 cases were formally recorded.

The bandh came a day after the Capital District Magistrate declared the shutdown "illegal and unlawful," citing threats to public order and the ongoing municipal and panchayat election processes.

In an order issued under Section 163 of the BNSS and the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, District Magistrate Toko Babu said the bandh violated fundamental rights and could cause hardship to the public.

The DM noted that the Supreme Court has held bandh calls unconstitutional and warned that enforcing the shutdown would invite penal action.

Meanwhile, APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak said that the agitation was not directed against any community, but against ‘illegal’ immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya Muslims, illegal mosques and panjra-namas.

“Our movement is for the future of our state,” Sonam said, alleging that the bandh call was necessitated due to the state government’s alleged failure to acknowledge the genuine demands.

He warned that the shutdown could extend beyond 12 hours.

“Today we have declared a 12-hour bandh and it may extend to 24, then 36. We will keep fighting till the government fulfils our demands,” Sonam added. PTI UPL NN