12 injured after truck-bus collision in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured after a collision took place between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at Chutupalu Valley on National Highway 33 under the Ramgarh Police Station limits, when the truck rammed into the bus, a senior officer said.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said, "The driver of the truck lost control, and the vehicle hit the bus from behind. The collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned. Twelve people were injured in the accident." The injured were admitted to Sadar hospital, he said.

The bus was on its way to Koderma from Ranchi when the accident took place.

Vehicular movement on the highway between Ramgarh and Ranchi was disrupted for a few hours after the accident, the officer added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC