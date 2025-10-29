12 injured as bus crashes into truck in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) Twelve passengers were injured when a speeding private bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Kusiari village on Bhopal Road, 15 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The bus, carrying 38 passengers and heading to Silwani from Bhopal, hit the stationary truck from behind, causing injuries to 12 persons. Four seriously injured persons were referred to Bhopal for treatment, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Pratibha Sharma said.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged, the official said.

The drivers of both the bus and the truck fled from the spot after the accident, the official said.

Some locals rescued the passengers from the bus and informed the police.

Balwant Singh Lodhi, who was injured in the incident, said the bus was moving at a very high speed and hit the rear side of the truck parked at a turn in front of a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery).

Lodhi, who was sitting in the front seat, suffered fractures in both his legs.

The police rushed the 12 injured passengers to the district hospital. Those who suffered minor injuries were allowed to go after first aid.

Four of the passengers, who were in serious condition, were referred to the Hamidia Hospital in the state capital Bhopal, the police said.