12 injured as bus falls off bridge in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), May 21 (PTI) Around 12 people were injured after a bus fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital and some of them were referred to Sadar Hospital at Khunti for better treatment, a police officer said.

The accident occurred at Sindri bridge in Arki police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi, after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

"The driver of the Jamshedpur-bound bus coming from Khunti had to swerve the vehicle in order to save a child who was running on the road, causing the accident," Arki police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

Of the 24 passengers in the bus, 12 were injured in the accident, he added. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD