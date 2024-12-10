12 injured as bus hits median in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Dec 10 (PTI) About 12 people were injured as their bus hit a median in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened on NH-33 at UP More in Charhi Ghat when the bus was heading to Ranchi from Siwan in Bihar, they said.

Six of those injured were critical and admitted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment, they added.

Later, two of them -- a woman and a 15-year-old girl, were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi as their condition turned critical, police said.

The accident happened when the bus was negotiating a sharp turn. Eventually, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the median.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said the accident took place due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. PTI CORR BS SOM