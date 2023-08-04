12 injured as bus hits street pole in Thane city

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) At least 12 passengers were injured after a private bus rammed into a street pole on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said the bus carrying a total of 28 passengers was on its way from Ghodbunder to Thane when the accident took place due to brake failure.

The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in the city.

The accident briefly affected the traffic on the busy road. PTI COR KRK RSY