12 injured as bus overturns inside Navyug tunnel in J-K's Banihal

Banihal/Jammu, 26 (PTI) Twelve people got injured when a bus hit the lining of the Navyug tunnel and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday night, officials said.

The bus, on its way to Srinagar from Jammu, was trying to avoid a collision but hit the wall of the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel and turned turtle, they said.

Twelve persons got injured and they have been shifted to Qazigund hospital for treatment, they said.

Police, Army and locals undertook the rescue operation.