12 injured as car hits auto rickshaw

Nagpur, June 8 (PTI) Twelve people including five children were injured, two of them seriously, as a speeding taxi rammed into the autorickshaw they were traveling in here on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place near gate no 1 of the Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS).

Rickshaw driver Junaid Iqbal Shaikh (40) and passengers including Nachmun (45), Zohara Shaikh (60), Mahera Sayyed (7), Savid (9), Sofia (32), Hasak (4) and Shaheen (34), her sons Farhan (13) and Mehran (7), all residents of Nagpur, were injured, said Koradi police.

The injured were rushed to Mayo Hospital where Nachmun and Zohra were fighting for life.

Cab driver Vijaykumar Rai (28) was arrested for rash driving. Further probe was on. PTI COR KRK