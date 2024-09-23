12 injured as car overturns in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi, Sep 23 (PTI) Twelve people were injured when their car overturned on the Garhwal Gad road here early Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nagthali Choti Mani area around 7 am when the car, which was carrying 11 government school teachers, was en route from Chinyalisaur to Garhwal Gad. The car driver was also injured in the incident, they said.

According to police, the teachers had hired the car to drop them at their respective schools which were nearby.

The injured were taken to a hospital after a police team from Chinyalisaur went to the spot along with an ambulance. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Two of the injured, Lokendra Painuli and Sandeep Thapliyal, were seriously injured in the accident and were referred to another medical facility for treatment, said Dr. Pravesh Rangad of Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre.

Four of the injured -- Roshan Lal, Priyavrat Jagudi, Jaidev Painuli and Mahesh Awasthi -- have been admitted to Uttarkashi district hospital for treatment. The remaining injured, including the driver, were discharged from the community health centre, he added. PTI COR ALM ALM OZ OZ