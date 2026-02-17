12 injured as two buses collide in New Town near Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) At least 12 passengers, mostly employees of IT companies, were injured when two buses collided in Newtown near Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around noon when a route 260 bus, heading to New Town from Alipore Zoo, tried to overtake a DN 47 bus, which was to Barasat from Salt Lake, near the New Town Mela Ground, they said.

The 260 bus lost control after a bike suddenly came on its path and rammed into the rear of the DN 47 bus, throwing several passengers from their seats.

The injured persons were taken to the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

The drivers and conductors of both the buses fled after the accident, police said.

They were later detained, and a case of reckless driving was registered, they said. PTI SCH SOM