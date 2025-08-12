12 injured as villagers clash with officials of Hazaribagh district administration, NTPC

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 12 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured after a section of villagers clashed with officials of NTPC and the administration in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Badam coal mining site under Barkagaon police station area.

Barkagaon sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said NTPC is scheduled to start a new coal mining project at Badam.

“For this, a meeting of villagers, NTPC officials and district administration was arranged for discussion on various issues such as land acquisition and compensation. A section of villagers raised objections, which turned into a heated exchange of words. The aggrieved section of villagers started throwing stones, injuring several people,” he said.

The police baton charged the protestors to bring the situation under control, the police officer said.

Additional police forces were also dispatched to the site to maintain law and order.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan, also rushed to Badam following the unrest.

An NTPC official, requesting anonymity, said that the situation at the site is tense.

The injured people have been taken to a hospital. PTI CORR SAN NN