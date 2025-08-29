12 injured in collision between two ST buses in Pune district

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) At least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chachawali village of Mulshi taluka around 9 am, an official said.

He said a bus heading to Beed from Shrivardhan suffered a brake failure, and while the driver attempted to steer it to the side of the road, it collided with another bus going towards Khed in Raigad district.

The official said as many as 12 passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the rural hospital in Paud for treatment. PTI SPK ARU