12 injured in road accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Sep 14 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured, two of them grievously, in an accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The accident took place between Bishnugarh and Bagodar on NH-522, around 40 km from Hazaribag town, at 6 am, when a pick-up van in which they were travelling lost control and overturned.

"The vehicle was carrying passengers from Maharashtrian Colony in Hazaribag to Bagodar, near the border of Hazaribag and Giridih," SDPO Bishnugarh BN Prasad said.

Both critically injured persons have been referred to RIIMS in Ranchi.